Train Show in Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – The 31st annual Train show was held at the Quality hotel in Bluefield. There were train displays, swap and meets, refreshments and door prizes.

An avid train hobbyist Joe Keller says he was at this event to sell the items that just don’t fit in with his collection.”I sell the things that fit better with other collectors and buy the things that fit better with mine.”

He also pointed out that the event was at a very historic railroading city. “This event is where railroading was very strong and where coal was coming out of the Appalachians.”

It was the perfect event for families and train collectors.