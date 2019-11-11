Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Arrest

Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
By Nov 10, 2019, 21:44 pm

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A Raleigh County man has been arrested on drug charges in Fayette County.  Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident.

A traffic stop on a vehicle on Route 61 (Deepwater Mountain Road) in Oak Hill results in a drug arrest this afternoon.  An alert on this vehicle was broadcast to local police on a vehicle on Route 61 due to alleged erratic driving. The Oak Hill Police Department made contact with this vehicle and asked for assistance to aid in the stop.  A Sheriff’s Department K-9 officer responded and ultimately resulted in a positive alert for the potential of narcotics in the car.

A search of the vehicle yielded a quantity of marijuana,  heroin,  methamphetamines and xanax was found along with related drug materials such as needles, pipes and packaging.  A evaluation was conducted on the driver by a Sheriff’s Department Drug Recognition Expert (DRE), who determined the driver was impaired.  41 year old William John Farmer of Daniels was arrested and charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics,  2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, DUI, and other traffic offenses.  He will now await court proceedings.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is nothing more than a document that merely alleges a criminal charge.

