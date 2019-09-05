Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Arrest In Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY)- A traffic stop in Princeton led to the arrest of two people.

On September 4, 2019 an officer was patrolling the area of Low Gap Road in Princeton. The officer observed a Ford Focus hatchback traveling southbound on Low Gap Road. The officer then initiated a traffic stop on this vehicle on White Oak Drive. Upon making contact with the driver, Robert Dove, and passenger Johnny Thomas, the officer asked Dove to step out of the vehicle due to his nervous and uncertain nature.

This officer also asked Thomas to step out of the vehicle so he could ensure officer safety and conduct a weapons pat down of these individuals. During the course of the traffic stop a white crystal like substance consistent to Methamphetamine was found. While this officer was conducting an inventory of this vehicle before being towed from the scene a P-C 9 mm semi-automatic along with numerous rounds of ammunition was located.

Mercer County 911 advised this officer that Dove was a convicted felon. At this time both subjects were placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance and Dove was also charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.