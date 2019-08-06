Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Traffic stop lands one man in jail after deputies find marijuana

Tyler BarkerBy Aug 05, 2019, 21:54 pm

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – A Scarbro man has been arrested for drug crimes stemming from a traffic stop. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident.

At about 10:00 PM last night a Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy was on routine patrol in the Oak Hill area. The Deputy initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle on Main Street for a defective equipment violation. The Deputy detected the odor of marijuana in the vehicle. After securing a firearm from the driver, he admitted to having a quantity of marijuana in the vehicle. In the vehicle was located several bags of marijuana (pictured) along with cash and scales.

Jesse A. Lusher, 24 of Scarbro, was arrested and charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics. He was transported to the Southern Regional Jail to await arraignment.

If you have any information
regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Deputy J. Wickline the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

