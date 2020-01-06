Traffic stop in Victor lands couple in jail on drug charges

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A couple is in jail after a deputy found drugs during a traffic stop.

A Fayette County Sheriff’s deputy was on routine patrol last night in the Victor area when they conducted a traffic stop. During a search of the vehicle, the deputy found multiple bags of meth and a glass container of meth.

The two occupants, Garnet Finchum and John Sasnette were arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver narcotics and conspiracy to commit a felony. Sasnette was also charged with additional traffic related charges. They are awaiting court proceedings.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590.