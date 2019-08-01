Trading Post Stays Busy as World Scout Jamboree Wraps Up

GLEN JEAN, W.Va (WOAY) – The Jamboree officially wraps up Thursday and scouts will head out on Friday which is why the trading post at the Jamboree has been crowded with scouts and visitors.

The trading post is where people can go to get souvenirs from their time at the Jamboree. This includes sleeping bags, water bottles and of course patches and neckerchiefs. Now once scouts begin to move out, used gear, like tents, will also go on sale.

“It’s like Disneyland, right? So when you go to Disneyland, you get a souvenir. So what happens is, we sell our souvenirs here and they get to remember it forever,” manager Michael Molina said.

And one of the souvenirs scouts and visitors can get is this United in Friendship painting done by a scout. The proceeds earned will go toward a scout’s trip to the next World Scout Jamboree in South Korea.