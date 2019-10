WOAY – Traffic has been delayed on Interstate 77 southbound in Mercer County after a tractor trailer tipped over.

According to the West Virginia Parkways Authority, the incident occurred at 3:20 PM Tuesday, prompting authorities to close the left lane on I-77 at mile marker 21, near the Camp Creek exit. The northbound lanes were unaffected. Mercer County’s emergency medical services have responded to the scene.

Stay with WOAY for the latest developments on this story.