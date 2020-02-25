Tractor trailer rolls over, spills steel on roadway

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – First responders are on the scene of a tractor trailer accident on I-77.

Dispatchers say Bradley-Prosperity Fire Department, EMS and West Virginia Turnpike State Police are on scene of the accident. The truck rolled over around mile marker 48 northbound. So far, no injuries have been reported.

The truck was carrying steel, which has spilled into the roadway. Motorists should expect heavy traffic.

This is a developing story. Stay with WOAY for further updates.