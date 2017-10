Advertisement



PRINCETON– The crash occurred near mild marker 5.8 along the northbound lane of I-77. The tractor trailer overturned into the median of the Interstate. The truck driver was not injured, however, out of 2,300 pigs, around 500 didn’t make it. Additional trailers are being brought in to take away the pigs and troopers with the West Virginia State Police Princeton Detachment are investigating.

