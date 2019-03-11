Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News Tractor-trailer collides with vehicle on I-77
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Tractor-trailer collides with vehicle on I-77

Tyler BarkerBy Mar 10, 2019, 20:24 pm

62
0

BECKLEY (WOAY)- A tractor-trailer collided with a passenger vehicle on I-77 Northbound.

Raleigh County Dispatch tells NewsWatch the call came in at 8:25 p.m. Sunday, on mile marker 44.

Despite other reports, Raleigh County Dispatch tells NewsWatch there are no injuries.

Multiple first responders were at the scene, including WV Turnpike Police and JanCare.

 

Previous PostVehicle fully engulfed in flames temporarily shuts down two lanes on I-77
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X