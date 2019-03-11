Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
Tractor-trailer collides with vehicle on I-77
By Tyler BarkerMar 10, 2019, 20:24 pm
62
BECKLEY (WOAY)- A tractor-trailer collided with a passenger vehicle on I-77 Northbound.
Raleigh County Dispatch tells NewsWatch the call came in at 8:25 p.m. Sunday, on mile marker 44.
Despite other reports, Raleigh County Dispatch tells NewsWatch there are no injuries.
Multiple first responders were at the scene, including WV Turnpike Police and JanCare.
Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com