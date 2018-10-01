Tractor Trailer Accident Leaves Road Closed

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Drivers are asked to use an alternate route as a tractor-trailer has flipped over in Raleigh County.

Dispatchers say the accident occurred just before 7:00 p.m., on September 30, 2018, after a tractor-trailer flipped over.

The incident happened on Saxon Rd. in Fairdale. As of 9:00 p.m. the road is closed until crews are able to remove the truck from the scene.

No injuries are reported.

Trap Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Coal River Volunteer Fire Department, Raleigh County Sheriffs Office, Jan Care ambulance and Evergreen Environmental responded to the scene.