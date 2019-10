MONROE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Emergency crews are on the scene of an accident after a tractor rolled over on a person.

According to dispatch, a farm tractor overturned, pinning a person down. The accident happened on Hillsdale Road outside of Pickaway. Fire and EMS are on scene and a helicopter has been requested. The call came in at around 3:50 pm.

Details are limited but stay with WOAY News for more information on this developing story.