SOPHIA, WV (WOAY) – Burning rock off Road park held their annual toys for tots. Riders came out with gifts and energy to take on a 5- hour course.

Toys for Tots is a program run by the United States Marine Corps which distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford them. Local Campaigns are the heart of this program.

Ever since the start of the program in 1947 556 million toys have been distributed. The program really embodies the spirit of Christmas.