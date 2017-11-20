Toy For Tots Receive $5,000 Donation From Little General Stores

Beckley, WV​- Little General Stores will award Toys for Tots of Southern West Virginia a monetary

donation in the amount of $5,000 in the 2017 Toys for Tots drive.

“We enjoy helping kids,” commented Greg Darby, President of Little General Stores. “This

donation is to insure that needy boys and girls in Southern West Virginia have a bright Christmas with a

new toy from Toys for Tots. We are pleased to offer encouragement and hope to these youngsters in

Southern West Virginia with this donation.”

Little General Stores have been a huge supporter of Toys for Tots over the years.

Toys for Tots is a non-profit foundation with over 800 local community organizations across the

United States. The Toys for Tots mission is to provide underprivileged children with a new unwrapped

toy at Christmas. Toys for Tots was founded by The Marine Corps in 1947.

Toys for Tots in Beckley, WV is a non-profit local community organization of the Marine Corps

Toys for Tots Foundation and serves Raleigh, Fayette, Greenbrier, Nicholas, Mingo, Wyoming, and

Webster Counties. All donations stay in our local communities. In 2016, Toys for Tots in Beckley

distributed over 14,600 toys to deserving boys and girls in the counties we serve.

