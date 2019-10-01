Town Of Union suspends selling bulk water due to drought

UNION, WV (WOAY) – Town of Union stops selling water for farm and home use as water sources have dropped to unsustainable levels.

The Mayor of Union, Caroline Sparks, released the following information: “The Town of Union, Monroe County, stopped selling water for farm and home use Sunday, as the refill rate on their main sources had dropped to unsustainable levels. The Gap Mills Public Service District, which has a mutual aid agreement with the Town, was no longer able to provide water to Union, as their water sources had reduced flow to the point where they had no excess.

Mayor Caroline Sparks of Union stated, “The Town of Union suspended selling bulk water to customers at its bulk water plant in order to maintain the 700,000 gallons held in storage for the 388 homes that are on the Towns water lines. No houses went without service. We are unable to provide the bulk water service for livestock and homes with cisterns at this time.

Total rainfall for the month of September at Willow Bend in Monroe County was only one-tenth of an inch. Rainfall for August was only 1.92 inches, with 1.03 inches of the total coming on one day, August 15.”