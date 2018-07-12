Town of Thurmond Prepares for 2018 Train Day

THURMOND– The National Park Service (NPS) at New River Gorge National River, National Coal Heritage Area, the Thurmond Performance Team, and Operation Lifesaver are hosting the fifth annual “Thurmond Train Day” in the historic railroad town of Thurmond, West Virginia, from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm on Saturday, July 21, 2018.

A variety of free activities for all ages will be offered as a way for people to explore the town’s history and to learn safety tips for living and recreating in areas near railroad tracks and crossings. Visitors will also enjoy live music by the bands What’s Missing and The Miques.

The Center for Railway Tourism will provide several activities throughout the day for kids including stories, activities, and other fun ways to learn about trains. All children attending the event will be able to participate in a junior ranger activity and will have an opportunity to earn a National Park Service Junior Ranger badge. Kids can also get their picture taken on an historic railroad handcart and will receive a framed photo to take home.

Thurmond Train Day will also feature historic walking tours that celebrate the rich stories of this historic boomtown and the railroad that built it. Join a ranger for a tour of Thurmond’s commercial row at 11:00 am, 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm and 2:00 pm. Meet at the Thurmond Visitor Center for the half-mile walking tour.

Operation Lifesaver will provide educational materials, displays and video presentations that emphasize the value of rail transportation and promote rail safety. Located in all 50 states, Operation Lifesaver raises awareness and improves public safety on and around highway-rail grade crossings and tracks through public awareness and education.

The Thurmond Depot Visitor Center is open daily through Labor Day from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. Park information and tools to help plan a visit to the National Parks of Southern West Virginia are online at www.nps.gov/neri, www.nps.gov/gari, and www.nps.gov/blue.