Town Of Rainelle Swears In New Police Chief

RAINELLE, WV (WOAY) – A new police chief is sworn in for the Town of Rainelle.

Dean Finkle, a retired Greenbrier County deputy was officially sworn in as the new police chief of Rainelle, as of Monday, July 8, 2019.

The previous police chief, J.P. Stevens was officially let go last week after the new mayor took over. The new mayor says he wants to see a new direction for the town.