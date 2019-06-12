Town Of Oak Hill Elects Mayor, City Council and Council At Large

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY)- Election results are in for the city of Oak Hill.
The town has elected Daniel E. Wright as mayor.
Tom Oxley has been elected as City Council At-Large.
For City Council in Ward 1, the results are as followed:
Diana Janney, 251 votes
Missy Kidd Wilshire, 209 votes
Michelle Holly , 200 votes
Don Williams, 170 votes
Christa Hodges, 133 votes
Wes McDonald, 100 votes
Curtis G. Taylor, 88 votes
For City Council in Ward 2, the results are as followed:
Charles Smallwood, 146 votes
Steve Hayslette, 91 votes
Paul Baker, 87 votes
Jeffery D. Atha, 74 votes
Danielle Dearing- Harris, 66 votes
Tim Buskus, 55 votes
Vicky Pizzino, 36 votes
Colby Lopez, 16 votes
Erin Ellis-Reid, 10 votes
Timothy Moses, 0 votes