Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News Town Of Oak Hill Elects Mayor, City Council and Council At Large
Local NewsNewsWatchPolitical NewsTop Stories

Town Of Oak Hill Elects Mayor, City Council and Council At Large

Yazmin RodriguezBy Jun 12, 2019, 05:28 am

71
0

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY)- Election results are in for the city of Oak Hill.

The town has elected Daniel E. Wright as mayor.

Tom Oxley has been elected as City Council At-Large.

 

For City Council in Ward 1, the results are as followed:

Diana Janney, 251 votes

Missy Kidd Wilshire, 209 votes

Michelle Holly , 200 votes

Don Williams, 170 votes

Christa Hodges, 133 votes

Wes McDonald, 100 votes

Curtis G. Taylor, 88 votes

 

For City Council in Ward 2, the results are as followed:

Charles Smallwood, 146 votes

Steve Hayslette, 91 votes

Paul Baker, 87 votes

Jeffery D. Atha, 74 votes

Danielle Dearing- Harris, 66 votes

Tim Buskus, 55 votes

Vicky Pizzino, 36 votes

Colby Lopez, 16 votes

Erin Ellis-Reid, 10 votes

Timothy Moses, 0 votes

Previous PostTown Of Fayetteville Elects New Mayor, Recorder and City Council
Yazmin Rodriguez

Yazmin Rodriguez is currently the morning and noon anchor for WOAY. She was born in Newark, New Jersey then later headed down to the Jersey shore where she received her bachelor's degree in television and radio from Monmouth University.

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X