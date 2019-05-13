Town Of Minden Now Added To EPA National Priorities List

MINDEN, WV (WOAY) – Government officials gathered in one Fayette County town to announced that Minden has been added Environmental Protection Agency’s National Priority List.

Gov. Jim Justice, Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R), Congresswoman Carol Miller (R), and U.S. EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler gathered at the New Apostolic Church in Minden to announce that the Shaffer Equipment/Arbuckle Creek Site will now be on the EPA’s National Priority List.

Minden’s designation onto the EPA’s National Priorities List would provide access to the EPA’s Superfund, which will aide in providing specialized medical care and other services to Minden residents who have experienced long term exposure to the known carcinogen, polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) from equipment stored by the Shaffer Company.

The residents of Minden show a significantly higher rate of cancer than other residents in Fayette County.