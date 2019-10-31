Town Of Lester Rescheduling Trick Or Treating

LESTER, WV (WOAY)- Due to no power and weather conditions, the town of Lester has postponed Trick or Treating to Saturday, November 2 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.
By Yazmin RodriguezOct 31, 2019, 14:48 pm17
