Town Of Lester Rescheduling Trick Or Treating

Yazmin RodriguezBy Oct 31, 2019, 14:48 pm

LESTER, WV (WOAY)- Due to no power and weather conditions, the town of Lester has postponed Trick or Treating to Saturday, November 2 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Yazmin Rodriguez

Yazmin Rodriguez is currently the morning and noon anchor for WOAY. She was born in Newark, New Jersey then later headed down to the Jersey shore where she received her bachelor's degree in television and radio from Monmouth University.

