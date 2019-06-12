Town Of Fayetteville Elects New Mayor, Recorder and City Council

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY)- Election results are in for the town of Fayetteville.
Fayetteville has elected former councilwoman Sharon Cruikshank with 371 votes, beating former Mayor Dennis Hanson with 270 votes.
City Council votes were as follows, the top five were winners:
Lori Tabit – 366 votes
Stanley Boyd – 353
Okey Skidmore – 339
Gabriel Pena – 338
Brian Good – 309
—
Rob Long – 209
Mariah Ritterbush – 195
Janette Woodrum – 184
Olivia Tygrett – 110
Debbie Richardson – 99
Zelda Vance has been elected as Town Recorder