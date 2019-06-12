Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News Town Of Fayetteville Elects New Mayor, Recorder and City Council
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Town Of Fayetteville Elects New Mayor, Recorder and City Council

Yazmin RodriguezBy Jun 12, 2019, 06:45 am

23
0

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY)- Election results are in for the town of Fayetteville.

Fayetteville has elected former councilwoman Sharon Cruikshank with 371 votes, beating former Mayor Dennis Hanson with 270 votes.

City Council votes were as follows, the top five were winners:

Lori Tabit – 366 votes

Stanley Boyd – 353

Okey Skidmore – 339

Gabriel Pena – 338

Brian Good – 309

Rob Long – 209

Mariah Ritterbush – 195

Janette Woodrum – 184

Olivia Tygrett – 110

Debbie Richardson – 99

Zelda Vance has been elected as Town Recorder

Previous PostHouse Democrats Call For End To Special Session
Yazmin Rodriguez

Yazmin Rodriguez is currently the morning and noon anchor for WOAY. She was born in Newark, New Jersey then later headed down to the Jersey shore where she received her bachelor's degree in television and radio from Monmouth University.

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X