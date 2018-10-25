Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Town Of Bluefield, Virginia Proposes Name Change

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 25, 2018, 13:29 pm

BLUEFIELD, VA (WOAY) – The Town of Bluefield, Virginia is proposing a name change to the Town Of Graham.

According to officials, a committee has been selected to hear from residents on their thoughts of changing the town’s name.  A meeting will be held on Thursday, November 8, 2018, from 6-9 pm at Graham Middle School.

All residents who reside in Bluefield, Virginia are asked to join the meeting to cast an unofficial ballot on the name change.

The town was first known as Pin Hook.  The Town of Graham was incorporated in 1884 for Thomas Graham of Philadelphia.  The town was reincorporated and the name changed to Bluefield in 1924 to conform to its sister city.

