Town of Bluefield, Va. to Acquire Fincastle Country Club

Anna SaundersBy Jul 16, 2019, 21:20 pm

BLUEFIELD, VA (WOAY) – The town of Bluefield, Virginia will acquire the Fincastle Country Club. 

It has been a private county club but will soon be public now that both parties have signed an agreement. Bluefield’s mayor, Don Harris, says this has been a few months in the making after having a public hearing in May.

The previous owner no longer wants the property. The town is unsure what they will do with all 410 acres, but the golf course will stay as it is. 

“The golf course will remain public,” Harris said. “The other items, which would be the dining room, the dining facility, the Olympic-size swimming pool and the tennis court, we have not really had the opportunity to even consider what we would do with the other things, but the golf course will be a public facility.”

The town and Fincastle have signed the paperwork, but Bluefield still has to pay for it. 

