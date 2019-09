ANSTED, WV (WOAY) – The Town of Ansted is raffling off a gift certificate to Adventures on the Gorge.

All proceeds will go to help Midland Trail replace their scoreboard. The gift certificate is valid for your choice of adventure for two people: the Lower New River Trip, Tree Tops Zip Line Canopy Tour or Timbertrek Adventure Park.

Tickets are 1 for $1 or 6 for $5 and are available for purchase at the Town Hall in Ansted.

The drawing will be held on September 30th at 3:30 pm via Facebook Live!