Town of Ansted employee arrested for allegedly trying to solicit a minor for sex

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – An employee with the Town of Ansted is arrested and charged with trying to allegedly solicit a minor for sex.

According to Raleigh County Deputies, Anthony Collins engaged in communication via Skout with whom he believed to be a 13-year-old female.

Between September 12, 2019, and November 26, 2019, Collins spoke about engaging in sexual activities, to include oral sex with the said 13-year-old female, as well as, sent photographs of individuals engaging in sexual activities. He sent another image of male genitalia to the juvenile protraction the image to be of himself.

Communications with the purported minor occurred in Raleigh County.

A subpoena was issued to AT&T and confirmed the number belonged to Collins. WV DMV records were also obtained and photographs were verified that Collins was sending pictures of himself.

Collins is charged with soliciting of a minor and display of minor obscene matter. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a 30,000 dollar bond.