Town Of Alderson Re-Elects Mayor, Council-members, and Recorder

Tyler BarkerBy Jun 11, 2019, 23:19 pm

ALDERSON, WV (WOAY) – Election results for the Town of Alderson are in.

Current Mayor Travis Copenhaver has won another term as Mayor with 169 votes, beating Roger Bennett who received 88 votes.

Incumbent Town Recorder Betty Thomas was re-elected with 174 votes, beating Judy Hoover with 82 votes.

5 council members were voted on and all incumbents were re-elected. Ann Eskims, Becky Keadle, Doris Kasley, Todd Hanger, and Charlie Lobban

All votes are unofficial, until all provisional ballots are casts.

