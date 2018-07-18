Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Tourist impaled by beach umbrella caught in the ‘force of the wind’

Daniella HankeyBy Jul 18, 2018, 04:24 am

(ABC NEWS)- A British tourist’s beach outing ended on a painfully freakish note after the spike of a wind-blown umbrella impaled her in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, authorities said.

The “force of the wind” pushed the stake through Margaret Reynolds’ right ankle Monday, sending her to the hospital, Seaside Heights Police Department Chief Thomas Boyd told ABC News.

Describing the scene, witness Ricardo Zedeya said a “really strong wind came out of nowhere, a couple of umbrellas were flying by, and one went by really quick. Right after that, I heard a woman screaming, ‘My leg.’”

“It looked like five inches came out the other side of her leg,” he said, adding the spike appeared to be about 2 inches wide.

 

Reynolds, 67, remained calm throughout the entire ordeal, with friends holding her hands and making calls, Zedeya said.

 

Firefighters needed a bolt cutter to remove the spike and put her in an ambulance, Seaside Heights Police Det. Steve Korman said.

She is “doing well” after surgery at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, authorities said.

