Tour Bus Blocking Traffic In Fayette County
By Tyler BarkerJul 18, 2019, 14:17 pm
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A tour bus is currently stuck and blocking traffic in Glen Jean.
Shortly before 1:30 pm, a tour bus was attempting to make a turn and got stuck on Hilltop Loop Road. There are no reports of injuries.
Drivers are urged to find an alternative route.
