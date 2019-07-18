Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Tour Bus Blocking Traffic In Fayette County

Tyler BarkerBy Jul 18, 2019, 14:17 pm

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A tour bus is currently stuck and blocking traffic in Glen Jean.

Shortly before 1:30 pm, a tour bus was attempting to make a turn and got stuck on Hilltop Loop Road. There are no reports of injuries.

Drivers are urged to find an alternative route.

Tyler Barker

