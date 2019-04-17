Tori Mackowiak Signs With Marshall

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Oak Hill senior Tori Mackowiak signed her letter of intent Tuesday to continue her track career at Marshall University.

Mackowiak, who will major in exercise science, says she will likely compete in the 400-meter dash for the Thundering Herd. She has excelled in multiple events for the Red Devils, and was also part of the girls soccer team that won back-to-back sectional titles.

Mackowiak says she is grateful for time at Oak Hill, believing it has prepared her to continue both academic and athletic success at Marshall. The track program, in addition to their exercise science program, played a major role in choosing the Thundering Herd.