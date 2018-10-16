Top Knot opens a new location in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- Cooler temperatures means more cravings for coffee and a new coffee shop in Beckley will satisfy that craving.

Top Knot coffee shop is a locally family owned shop in Oak Hill, and has now extended to a second location in Beckley.

Not only does the coffee shop serve freshly brewed coffee, they also have free WIFI, a quaint atmosphere, breakfast and lunch items.

We spoke with the owner of the shop to find why they expanded to Beckley, “There is a lot of great potential here in downtown Beckley. We’re looking forward into serving for WVU Tech students and also those who work downtown as well,” said Daniel Harding, Owner of Top Knot.

Top Knot is already looking to open a third location, but no word has been released on where it will be located at.