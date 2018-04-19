Tonya Ellison, is Honored as Mercer County’s 2018 Service Person of the Year

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Mercer County Schools’ annual Service Personnel Banquet was held Tuesday night at the Chuck Mathena Center. Service Person of the Year honors went to Tonya Ellison, Cook, at Whitethorn Elementary School.

Mercer County Schools honored thirty-three (33) county employees from every school and work site including the transportation department, warehouse, and maintenance. Each was nominated by his or her supervisor based upon performance of job requirements, demonstration of leadership skills, and the nominee’s contributions to the educational process.

Brittany Anderson, Principal of Whitethorn, has high praise for Ellison. She says, Ms. Tona works extremely hard to make sure the kitchen and cafeteria areas run smoothly. She begins each day with a smile. When speaking of Ellison’s strength’s, Anderson stated that Ms. Tonya does not turn down a challenge. For example, last year she managed to save $17,000.00 from the previous year’s budget by eliminating waste when ordering supplies. Ellison has served Whitethorn in her capacity as a cook for the past five years.

Before announcing Tonya Ellison as this year’s winner, Superintendent Deborah S. Akers, Assistant Superintendents, Rick Ball and Todd Browning, and Mercer County Board of Education members Mr. Paul Hodges, Ms. Mary Alice Kaufman, Ms. Jacinda Santon Smith, and Mr. Gene Bailey presented plaques to employees. Leading the Recognition of the Service Personnel of the Year from each work site was Treasurer, Joy Hubbard, and Director of Nutrition, Krista Kessinger.

Todd Browning, Assistant Superintendent was Master of Ceremonies for the evening. Superintendent Deborah Akers welcomed guests while Brittany Anderson, Principal of Whitethorn Elementary School, gave the invocation.

Dr. Deborah Akers, Superintendent, sends her heartfelt thank you to each of these outstanding individuals for their contributions to Mercer County Schools.

The following service employees were honored: Athens Elementary School – Carolyn S. Duncan; Bluefield High School – Kim Williams; Bluefield Intermediate School – Sharon E. Cordle; Bluefield Middle School – Cynthia A. Keller; Bluewell Elementary School – Cynthia L. Mills; Brushfork Elementary School – Latonya R. Akers; Ceres Elementary

School – Betty L. Long; Glenwood School – Beth M. Flack; Lashmeet/Matoaka School – Melinda S. McMillion; Melrose Elementary School – Theresa D. Gearheart;

Memorial Elementary School – Holly S. Saunders; Mercer Co. Early Learning Center-Bluefield – Dianna L. Smith; Mercer Co. Early Learning Center-Princeton – Macie M. Meador; Mercer County Technical Education Center – Lori L. Peyton; Mercer Elementary School – Karen L. Bailey; Montcalm Elementary School – John L. Caves; Montcalm High School – Steve A. Powell; Oakvale Elementary School – Darlene M. Tritt; PikeView High School – Devin C. Cordle; PikeView Middle School – Denise Johnson; Princeton High School – Julie L. Eller; Princeton Middle School – Alecia G. Lusk; Princeton Primary School – April A. Barrett; Spanishburg Elementary School – Emily D. Sisk; Straley Elementary School – Tammy D. Flinchum; Sun Valley Elementary School – Terri D. Tilley; Whitethorn Elementary School – Tonya S. Ellison; Central Office – Melinda G. Brookman; Maintenance Department – Steve D. Lilly; Maintenance Department – Shannon R. Brim.; Transportation Department – Sarah J. Jones; Transportation Department – Greg A. Jones; and Transportation Department – Larry K. Agnew.

Comments