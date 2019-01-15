Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Featured Toll Prices Increase Today Across West Virginia
FeaturedNewsWatchState

Toll Prices Increase Today Across West Virginia

Tyler BarkerBy Jan 15, 2019, 09:50 am

38
0

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS/WVAH Reports) — Motorists were reaching a little deeper into their pockets Tuesday to pay tolls on the West Virginia Turnpike.

Tolls have doubled, from $2 to $4.

Originally, the tolls were scheduled to jump Jan. 1, but the West Virginia Parkways Authority delayed the increase at an emergency meeting that was called following a request by Gov. Jim Justice.

The governor said he expressed concerns to the Parkways Authority due to “potential traffic delays, backups and safety on the Turnpike as a result of the planned toll increase on January 1, 2019, and the delay in delivering the transponders in a timely manner.”

Parkways officials also moved the deadline for filing applications for the E-ZPass discount from Dec. 31 to Jan. 11 because of technical glitches and long lines at the customer service center. Customers who have an E-ZPass receive a transponder that is read at the toll booths. The discount allows motorists unlimited travel on the Turnpike for three years at a cost of $24 and a $13 transponder fee.

For those who missed the deadline for the E-ZPass early discount, they can still purchase a pass for $25 to get unlimited toll-free travel for one year.

Previous PostApplications For Absentee Ballots For Lewisburg Special Levy Elections Available
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

Community Calendar

No Events on The List at This Time

X