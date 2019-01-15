Toll Prices Increase Today Across West Virginia

Motorists were reaching a little deeper into their pockets Tuesday to pay tolls on the West Virginia Turnpike.

Tolls have doubled, from $2 to $4.

Originally, the tolls were scheduled to jump Jan. 1, but the West Virginia Parkways Authority delayed the increase at an emergency meeting that was called following a request by Gov. Jim Justice.

The governor said he expressed concerns to the Parkways Authority due to “potential traffic delays, backups and safety on the Turnpike as a result of the planned toll increase on January 1, 2019, and the delay in delivering the transponders in a timely manner.”

Parkways officials also moved the deadline for filing applications for the E-ZPass discount from Dec. 31 to Jan. 11 because of technical glitches and long lines at the customer service center. Customers who have an E-ZPass receive a transponder that is read at the toll booths. The discount allows motorists unlimited travel on the Turnpike for three years at a cost of $24 and a $13 transponder fee.

For those who missed the deadline for the E-ZPass early discount, they can still purchase a pass for $25 to get unlimited toll-free travel for one year.