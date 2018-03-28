Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Toll increases mulled along West Virginia Turnpike

Tyler BarkerBy Mar 28, 2018, 09:22 am

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The agency that oversees the West Virginia Turnpike is considering toll increases.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the West Virginia Parkways Authority unveiled a preliminary study during a finance committee meeting Tuesday in Charleston.

Passenger vehicles currently pay $2 at each toll stop along the turnpike.

Under consideration is an option to increase the tolls to $4. Another option would implement a $25 fee for three years of unlimited use of the Turnpike, a plan first proposed by Gov. Jim Justice.

The proposed toll increases would be needed to pay for an anticipated $500 million bond issue.

Another finance committee meeting is set for next week at Tamarack in Beckley.

