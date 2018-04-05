Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Toll Costs Could Change to $24 for Three Year “Subscription”

Rachel AyersBy Apr 05, 2018, 21:36 pm

BECKLEY– The West Virginia Parkways Authority has given initial approval to a plan to double the single tolls on the turnpike and create a flat-fee discount program.

The Register-Herald reports the authority voted unanimously on the resolution Thursday.

Public meetings on the issue are planned in May, though locations and times haven’t been announced. The measure will come up for final consideration in June.

Tolls currently are $2 for passenger cars and $1.30 for those with an in-state E-ZPass.

Under the proposed fee structure, drivers would pay a one-time discounted rate of $24 for a three-year “subscription” for unlimited turnpike use. On Jan. 1, the cash rate increase would take effect along with a $25 annual E-ZPass fee for anyone who didn’t sign up for a subscription.

