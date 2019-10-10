Todd Duncan Wins Individual Golf Title

WOAY – Shady Spring’s Todd Duncan is the Class AA individual state champion for the 2019 high school golf season.

It adds another chapter to an outstanding season for the junior, who earlier this summer won the West Virginia Junior Amateur, then was one of the low juniors at the 100th West Virginia Amateur.

Duncan posted a 36-hole total of 150 (72-78), eight strokes ahead of Petersburg’s Nick Fleming. It is the third time in four years a Southern West Virginia golfer took Class AA medalist honors, following Brett Laxton (Wyoming East, 2016) and Carson Proffitt (PikeView, 2018).

Shady Spring finished third in the Class AA team standings, with Fairmont Senior winning the team championship. Wyoming East finished fourth, as Ethan Bradford claimed All-Tournament honors with a fifth-place finish individually.

In Class AAA, Greenbrier East finished third in the team standings behind state champion Huntington and runner-up Wheeling Park. The Spartans had two players named to the All-Tournament team in Berkley Adwell and Norris Beard.