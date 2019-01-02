Home NewsWatch Today Marks 13th Anniversary Of Sago Mine Disaster
By Tyler BarkerJan 02, 2019, 14:55 pm
UPSHUR COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS/WVAH REPORTS) — Wednesday marks 13 years since a blast trapped 13 miners deep in the Sago Mine in Upshur County.
Two days after the explosion, a miscommunication announced the miners were found alive, but when the rescuers made it to the men, they found 12 had died.
Only one man, Randall McCloy Jr., survived.
A report by the State Office of Miners Health Safety and Training blamed the explosion on a lightning strike.
