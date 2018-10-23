Titanic II expected to sail in 2022, will retrace ship’s original route

Search
Tyler BarkerBy Oct 23, 2018, 10:47 am

COLUMBUS, OH – The Titanic will soon set sail, well at least a replica of the famous Titanic ship that sunk over a century ago.

According to USA Today, the Titanic II is set take voyage in 2022 and will retrace the original ship’s route. The project was first announced in 2012, but was put on hold after a financial dispute. Now that the issue has been resolved Blue Star Line has announced that construction has started back up.

Titanic II will feature the same cabin layout as the original ship and will carry the same exact number of passengers and crew members as the original.

The vessel will sail from Dubai to Southampton, England and then to New York.

The original Titanic sank in the North Atlantic Ocean on April 15, 1912 after it collided with an iceberg while traveling from Southampton to New York.

