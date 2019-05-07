Tire Collection Events Have Been Announced For The Month Of May

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) is hosting several tire collection events in the month of May.

The remaining events in May are:

Greenbrier County: May 10 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the National Guard Armory in Rainelle

Jackson County: May 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Jackson County Fair Grounds in Cottageville

Marshall County: May 11 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at John Marshall High School

Barbour County: May 13 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Barbour County Fairgrounds

Wood County: May 18 from 9 a.m. to noon at Erickson Field in Parkersburg

Pocahontas County: May 18 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pocahontas County Landfill in Dunmore

Nicholas County: May 22 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Walmart in Summersville

Ongoing events include:

Hancock County: Hancock County Recycle and Convenience Center – Call Hancock County Solid Waste Authority at 304-459-3269 for hours

Brooke County: Every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.at the Brooke County Recycling Center in Beech Bottom.

Marion County: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Marion County Recycling Center in Farmington

Boone County: Every Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Boone County Recycling Center in Foster

Wyoming County: First Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pineville Airport.

A list of upcoming tire collection events can also be found on the WVDEP website.

Residents may dispose of up to 10 tires per person with a valid West Virginia ID for the county in which the tire collection event is being held. The tires must be off the rims, and only car and light truck tires will be accepted.