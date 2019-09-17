Tire collection event planned in Raleigh County

MACARTHUR, WV (WOAY) – Those that need to drop off your unwanted tires can do so in Raleigh County.
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is hosting a tire collection event at the MacArthur Walmart on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, from 8 am until 4 pm.
To drop off your tires:
-
Only tires from state residents will be accepted. Please have your WV ID ready when you sign in.
-
A ten tire limit per person will be strictly enforced.
-
Tires must be off the rim.
-
Only car or light truck tires accepted.