Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News Tire collection event planned in Raleigh County
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Tire collection event planned in Raleigh County

Tyler BarkerBy Sep 17, 2019, 19:28 pm

1
0

MACARTHUR, WV (WOAY) – Those that need to drop off your unwanted tires can do so in Raleigh County.

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is hosting a tire collection event at the MacArthur Walmart on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, from 8 am until 4 pm.

To drop off your tires:

  • Only tires from state residents will be accepted. Please have your WV ID ready when you sign in.
  • A ten tire limit per person will be strictly enforced.
  • Tires must be off the rim.
  • Only car or light truck tires accepted.
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X