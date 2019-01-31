Tips On What To Do If Power Goes Out During Extreme Cold Weather

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Appalachian Power gives tips on what to do if your power goes out during extremely cold weather.

Phil Moye with Appalachian Power says, in extremely cold weather, electric use is extremely high. Heating systems practically run non-stop trying to maintain a comfortable temperature inside. Appalachian Power’s system is built to handle the high demand brought on by extreme cold weather, and outages related to high demand are not common.

When a large outage does occur in extreme cold, however, it often takes longer to get everyone’s power restored. Power has to be brought back on in bunches or groups rather than all at once to avoid overloading the line.

It helps if those without power turn off heavy electric users, like heating systems and water heaters, until power has been back on for 10 or 15 minutes. That way the electric load comes back on gradually and doesn’t cause equipment to sense an overload condition.