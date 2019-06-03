Tips From The Public Help Catch A Wanted Man

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Lookout man was apprehended over the weekend on outstanding warrants. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident.

On April 24th, 2019 Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a home in Ansted regarding a burglary complaint. A residence as well as the outbuildings on the property had been burglarized. The homeowner was able to provide an image of the suspect obtained via a security camera system. The suspect’s likeness was captured as he tore down the cameras.

Tips from the public via the Sheriff’s Department Facebook page aided investigators with the identity of the suspect. Warrants were issued for Robert DeWitt Brown of Lookout for Burglary and Destruction of Property. Brown also had an outstanding circuit court bench warrant for violating conditions of Community Corrections. Multiple attempts were made to locate Brown but were unsuccessful. Deputies were finally able to locate Brown hiding at a friend’s house in the Nallen area over the weekend. He was transported to the Southern Regional Jail to await arraignment.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Deputy R.M. Fox of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is nothing more than a document that merely alleges a criminal charge.