TIP: Proper Disposal of Prescription Drugs

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Happy National Clean Out Your Medicine Cabinet Day! If you are going through your medicine cabinets today, you have a few options when it comes to disposing of old medications.

The next DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is next Saturday.

In 2017, the National Survey on Drug Use and Health found that 6 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. The majority of the abused drugs were taken from the family medicine cabinet. However, disposing of medicine can be tricky.

“You don’t want your kids or even animals getting in the trash and taking very serious medication,” said Jason Gevenosky. “Kids might think it’s candy and ingest it, and even something as minor as aspirin can lead to an overdose.”

If you can’t wait for drug take-back days, there are several permanent drop-offs across the country. In southern West Virginia, there are almost 30 drop-off locations.

In most cases, experts don’t recommend flushing due to environmental concerns. A few select drugs are okay to flush, according to the FDA.