Tina Turner's son, Craig Turner, dies of apparent suicide at 59
By Daniella HankeyJul 04, 2018, 04:43 am
(ABC NEWS)-Tina Turner’s eldest son, Craig Turner, has died, ABC News confirmed.
The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office confirmed to ABC News that Craig Turner was pronounced dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at 12:38 p.m. PT on Tuesday at his home in Studio City, California.
He was 59 years old.
Craig Turner was Tina Turner’s only child with Kings of Rhythm saxophonist Raymond Hill. He was later adopted by the 78-year-old singer’s first husband, Ike Turner.
A representative for Tina Turner did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com
