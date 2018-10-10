HealthLocal NewsNewsWatch
Time to vaccinate! Beckley VAMC begins flu clinic for Veterans
By Daniella HankeyOct 10, 2018, 09:42 am
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- The Beckley VA Medical Center is on a mission to keep local Veterans and its staff save this flu season.
Starting Tuesday, October 9, the Beckley VA Medical Center’s will be offering flu shots for Veterans who are enrolled in the Veterans Health Administration.
The flu clinic will run Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.- 3 p.m. It is located on the first floor of the hospital in Primary Care Conference Room (1B-122). Veterans can receive flu shots until Friday, November 16 as part of the clinic.
During flu season, flu shots are available as part of any scheduled VA appointment. The Princeton VA Clinic and Greenbrier County VA Clinic have flu shots available during any walk-in appointment.
