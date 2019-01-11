Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Time to prepare for this weekend’s winter storm

Tyler BarkerBy Jan 11, 2019, 16:51 pm

BECKLEY (WOAY)- We will be getting some snow this weekend, and you need to be prepared in case it gets pretty bad out there.

The snow from earlier in the week in our area is melting, but we could be seeing a decent amount tomorrow. Over at the Travel Plaza in Beckley, some had plans to leave town this weekend but are playing it safe and heading out today instead of Saturday.

“I was in Lynchburg, Virginia and I’m back in West Virginia but heading to Ohio and then Michigan. I’m leaving today instead of tomorrow because of the winter storm we’re supposed to be getting,” Mary Fedewa said, who’s heading to Lansing, Michigan.

Our weather team is expecting the snow to start tomorrow morning.

