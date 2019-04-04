Time Running Out To Purchase Tickets For The Annual Chocolate Festival

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – Time is running out to purchase tickets for the annual Chocolate Festival.

Both online and in-person tasting ticket sales end this Friday, April 5 at 5 pm. If you still need tasting tickets for this year’s Lewisburg Chocolate Festival you can get them before Friday at 5.

There will be a *very* limited amount for sale the day of the festival.

Get ’em while they’re hot! LewisburgChocolateFestival.com/buy-tickets