Tim Epling Resigns as Miners’ Manager

WOAY – Tim Epling has resigned as manager of the West Virginia Miners following nine seasons with the club. He will stay with the team as general manager.

Epling led the Miners to 300 wins, making the winningest manager in Prospect League history; the Miners captured league championships in 2012, 2013, and 2016. They also finished as league runners-up in 2011 and 2015.

Michael Syrett will take over for Epling in the dugout. He is a former Miners pitcher, and a key component of the 2016 team that won the Prospect League title; he is currently an assistant coach at Missouri Baptist University.

The West Virginia Miners open their 2019 season May 30 against Lafayette. The Prospect League has expanded to 12 teams for the upcoming season, with the addition of the Cape Catfish, the DuPage Pistol Shrimp, and the Normal CornBelters.