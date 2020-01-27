Tickets on sale for 14th annual Chocolate Festival

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – The 14th annual Chocolate Festival returns in April, but tickets are now on sale.

The 14th annual Chocolate Festival in Lewisburg will return on Saturday, April 11, 2020, in downtown Lewisburg.  The popular event is filled with activities and every chocolate lover’s dream!

People can enjoy chocolate tastings, chocolate bake-off, live music, children’s activities, and more!

For more information on the Chocolate Festival, you can visit: https://lewisburgchocolatefestival.com/#

To order tickets, you can visit: https://lewisburgchocolatefestival.com/tickets/

