Thursday, Dec 19 is proclaimed as Theatre West Virginia Day

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The City of Beckley has proclaimed Thursday, December 19th, 2019, as Theatre West Virginia Day!

To celebrate Theatre West Virginia Day on December 19, 2019, donations made to Theatre West Virginia on THEATRE WEST VIRGINIA DAY will be doubled by Stephen P New Law Office. Your donation will help fund the 2020 summer season at Grandview and on December 19th your $50.00 will become $100.00 Thanks to the folks at Stephen P New Law Offices.

Any donation dated 12/19/2019 and mailed to Theatre West Virginia PO Box 1205, Beckley West Virginia 25802-1205 will double. TO CLARIFY: DONATIONS ON DECEMBER 19, 2019 WILL DOUBLED…

Donors can drop off checks at Stephen P New Law Office at:

114 Main Street

Beckley, WV 25801

Theatre West Virginia wants to thank everyone for working together. Theatre West Virginia plans to celebrate its 60th summer season with a reboot of Theatre West Virginia’s original musical “Honey in the Rock”. Along with fan favorites “Hatfields and McCoys”, Homer Hickam’s “Rocket Boys the Musical”, and Broadway’s blockbuster musical “Hairspray” and the 2020 season will be wrapped up with a special Next Generation Musical featuring the youth of southern West Virginia.