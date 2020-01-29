“Throwback” weekend set at Bluefield High School

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Bluefield High School (BHS) is opening the school this weekend in order to welcome fans and community members to the school. Mike Collins, Principal of BHS, says, “We want to showcase our school and give fans from this generation and from earlier years a chance to revisit their alma mater.”

For several years BHS has played basketball games at an offsite venue (Brushfork Armory). For one weekend, this will change. On Friday, January 31, 2020, BHS Boys Basketball will be played in the gym at Bluefield High School.

This game is slated to tip at 7:30 P.M. On Saturday, February 1, the Girls Basketball team will host St. Albans, and is scheduled to begin at 11:00 A.M.

During the weekend, Championship Hall will be open to alumni and visitors. Concessions will be available. Tickets will be sold at the game, and fans are encouraged to arrive early. Seating is limited to 900.

The public and representatives of the media are invited to attend. Bluefield High School is located on Cumberland Road in Bluefield, West Virginia.